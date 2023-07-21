Left Menu

Soren expresses concern over rising crime cases, directs police to improve situation in 15 days

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-07-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 21:39 IST
Soren expresses concern over rising crime cases, directs police to improve situation in 15 days
Expressing concern over rising crime cases in the state, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday directed the police to improve the law and order situation within 15 days.

Soren made the statement at a meeting with senior police officers of the state, where he took stock of the law and order situation.

Curb crime cases by improving the working style of the police, he directed the officers.

''If the situation does not improve, the police officers concerned will not be spared,'' he said.

Over the past few days, heinous crimes have been reported in the state, and criminals have been challenging the law and order machinery, Soren said. Director-General of Police (DGP) Ajay Kumar Singh, ADG (Operation) Sanjay Anand Latkar, IG (Operation) Amol V Homkar and Superintendent of Police (ATS) Surendra Jha were among the officers present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

