EU still open to working with UN to revive Black Sea grain deal

The European Union remains "open to explore solutions" with the United Nations that would contribute to reviving a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain, the EU envoy to the United Nations said on Friday after Russia quit the pact.

Before Russia withdrew from the agreement on Monday, the United Nations had "brokered a concrete proposal" with the European Commission to enable a subsidiary of Russia's Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to be connected to the SWIFT international payments system.

