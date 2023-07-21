Left Menu

Sextortion: Man held from WB for morphng woman's photograph, sending it to her husband to extort money

A 31-year-old man was arrested from West Bengal for allegedly sending obscene morphed photographs of a woman to her husband via Whatsapp and then seeking money to not circulate it to her contacts, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.Abdul Rahman Hasnoor Mandal, a resident of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, was nabbed by a team of LT Marg police station from Bangaon on the India-Bangladesh border, he said.On May 12, a shop owner from Kalbadevi area got a Whatsapp message which contained morphed obscene photographs of his wife.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 21:56 IST
Sextortion: Man held from WB for morphng woman's photograph, sending it to her husband to extort money
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old man was arrested from West Bengal for allegedly sending obscene morphed photographs of a woman to her husband via Whatsapp and then seeking money to not circulate it to her contacts, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

Abdul Rahman Hasnoor Mandal, a resident of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, was nabbed by a team of LT Marg police station from Bangaon on the India-Bangladesh border, he said.

''On May 12, a shop owner from Kalbadevi area got a Whatsapp message which contained morphed obscene photographs of his wife. The accused sought Rs 14,000 from him to stop further circulation of the photographs. He also sent it to a relative of the woman and one of her friend's daughter,'' the official said.

On the victim's husband's complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions, following which Mandal was nabbed from West Bengal, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023