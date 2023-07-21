Left Menu

Paytm loss narrows to Rs 358.4 cr, revenue jumps 39.4pc in Apr-Jun

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 22:33 IST
Paytm loss narrows to Rs 358.4 cr, revenue jumps 39.4pc in Apr-Jun
  • Country:
  • India

Fintech firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday reported the narrowing of loss to Rs 358.4 crore in the April-June quarter of this fiscal.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 645.4 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue from operations of the company increased by 39.4 per cent to Rs 2,341.6 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,679.6 crore in June 2022 quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023