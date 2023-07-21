Paytm loss narrows to Rs 358.4 cr, revenue jumps 39.4pc in Apr-Jun
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 22:33 IST
Fintech firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday reported the narrowing of loss to Rs 358.4 crore in the April-June quarter of this fiscal.
The company had posted a loss of Rs 645.4 crore in the same period a year ago.
The revenue from operations of the company increased by 39.4 per cent to Rs 2,341.6 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,679.6 crore in June 2022 quarter.
