41 IAS officers transferred in Maharashtra
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 22:40 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government on Friday transferred 41 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.
Among others, senior official Sanjay Khandare was posted as Principal Secretary, Water Supply and Sanitation. Tukaram Mundhe, currently secretary, Marathi Bhasha Department, was posted as secretary, Animal Husbandry and Agriculture.
Rajendra Kshirsagar, currently joint secretary in the chief secretary's office, was appointed as Mumbai city collector.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
