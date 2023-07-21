Left Menu

FM urges RRBs to focus on improving credit-deposit ratio by giving more loans in NE region

The Finance Minister stated that emphasis should be on giving as much credit to the priority sector as possible.Smt nsitharaman directed the Secretary DFSIndia to review individual RRBs in presence of their sponsor banks and to identify their strengths and specific issues affecting their performance, a tweet said.She said that a roadmap has to be prepared within 30 days, which indicates interventions each RRB has to make to improve their performance in areas where performance is not up to mark and targets for the next 90 days to be given to them to demonstrate improvement.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 21-07-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 22:42 IST
FM urges RRBs to focus on improving credit-deposit ratio by giving more loans in NE region
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday reviewed the performance of Regional Rural Banks of the northeast region and asked them to improve the credit-deposit ratio by giving more loans.

During the meeting with heads of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), she exhorted them to work towards meeting the credit requirements of rural people of the Northeast, the finance ministry said in a series of tweets. Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi, SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara, PNB Managing Director Atul Kumar Goel and other senior government officials of northeastern states and bank representatives were present at the meeting. The Finance Minister stated that emphasis should be on giving as much credit to the priority sector as possible.

''Smt @nsitharaman directed the Secretary @DFS_India to review individual #RRBs in presence of their sponsor banks and to identify their strengths and specific issues affecting their performance,'' a tweet said.

She said that a roadmap has to be prepared within 30 days, which indicates interventions each RRB has to make to improve their performance in areas where performance is not up to mark and targets for the next 90 days to be given to them to demonstrate improvement. As most of the people in northeastern states are engaged in agri-allied activities, such as animal husbandry and fisheries, she asked the RRBs to focus on lending under KCC for allied activities for meeting the credit requirements of such people. ''Smt @nsitharaman also laid emphasis on increasing the Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio in North-Eastern states. As MSME is an important sector for the economy of these states, greater thrust on lending to MSME will be given by both Public Sector Banks as well as by #RRBs,'' another tweet said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023