Online fraud: Nagpur resident loses Rs 9.66 lakh to man posing as bank official

A Nagpur resident lost Rs 9.66 lakh in an online fraud carried out by an unidentified person who posed as a bank staffer, a police official said on Friday.

On July 19, Hudkeshwar resident Satish Dixit (56) received a call from a man who said he was a staffer of a private bank and was working to protect account holders from cyber fraud, the official informed.

''He took the victim's debit card and bank details after calling up from a few more numbers and convincing the latter. Using this information, the accused transferred Rs 9.66 lakh from the victim's account,'' the official said.

A cheating case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act and efforts were on to nab the accused, the Hudkeshwar police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)