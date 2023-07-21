Left Menu

Online fraud: Nagpur resident loses Rs 9.66 lakh to man posing as bank official

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-07-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 23:06 IST
Online fraud: Nagpur resident loses Rs 9.66 lakh to man posing as bank official
  • Country:
  • India

A Nagpur resident lost Rs 9.66 lakh in an online fraud carried out by an unidentified person who posed as a bank staffer, a police official said on Friday.

On July 19, Hudkeshwar resident Satish Dixit (56) received a call from a man who said he was a staffer of a private bank and was working to protect account holders from cyber fraud, the official informed.

''He took the victim's debit card and bank details after calling up from a few more numbers and convincing the latter. Using this information, the accused transferred Rs 9.66 lakh from the victim's account,'' the official said.

A cheating case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act and efforts were on to nab the accused, the Hudkeshwar police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023