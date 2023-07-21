Left Menu

Man held for keeping baby crocodile in fish tank

Forest officials have arrested a man in Thane district for allegedly keeping a baby crocodile in a fish tank at his home. The man had allegedly found the baby crocodile while fishing during a visit to Khed area of coastal Konkan and brought it home.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-07-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 23:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Forest officials have arrested a man in Thane district for allegedly keeping a baby crocodile in a fish tank at his home. Acting on a tip-off, a forest department team raided the man's house in Rabale area and seized the reptile earlier this week, said forest official Dinesh Desle.

The accused was produced before a local magistrate who remanded him in two-day police custody and later sent him in judicial custody till August 4. The man had allegedly found the baby crocodile while fishing during a visit to Khed area of coastal Konkan and brought it home. Catching, selling or transporting crocodiles is not permissible under law.

After his neighbours came to know about it, they alerted police. The man was booked under the Endangered Species Act and further probe was on, the official said.

The crocodile was shifted to a veterinary hospital and will be released in its natural habitat after obtaining fitness certificate, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

