VB surprised over letter to President on Amartya Sen's land issue

Visva Bharati Friday voiced its surprise over reports in the media about more than 300 personalities, including two Nobel laureates from the USA, writing to President Droupadi Murmu expressing discontent over the issue of land at economist Amartya Sen''s residence on the day the case on it was heard in court. The president is the 'paridarshaka' (visitor) of Visva Bharati and the academics have expressed their dissatisfaction over the university vice-chancellor allegedly targetting Sen on the issue.

A total 304 personalities related to the world of education, including Nobel prize winning American economists George A Akerlof and Joseph Stiglitz wrote to Murmu recently flaying Visva Bharati vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty. The signatories also included eminent economist Amiya Bagchi.

An earlier letter with around 300 signatures had been sent to the president on the same issue. The names of Akerlof, Stiglitz and Bagchi were added in a fresh mail to the president two days ago.

Expressing surprise that ''many in India and a few from abroad'' are determined to disprove Visva Bharati's claim on the land, university spokesperson Mahua Bandyopadhyay in a statement on Friday said that the news of the mail appeared in the media on a day when the case was to come up in a Birbhum court.

''The objective is very clear. We hope that the court will take note of this to ascertain whether it can be identified as an act of trial by media,'' she said.

Sen's house 'Pratichi' is built over 1.38 acres and in March this year the university claimed that 13 decimals (0.13 acre) of the land belonged to it. Sen moved the Calcutta High Court and the matter was referred to the local court, where the matter came up for hearing on July 21. It will be heard again on July 28.

''Visva Bharati will like to put this question to all - even to those who have made an indelible mark in the world of academia. Is it fair to destroy an institution of repute established by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, an equally well-known individual ? ''Will the so-called self-proclaimed custodian of selfish interests of a globally r custodians of selfish interests of a globally reputed intellectual respond to our question honestly? ....The dharma of a vice-chancellor is to protect the university's property. In reclaiming VB's leasehold land, the vice-chancellor is only discharging his responsibility...,'' the Visva Bharati statement said. ''We respect Prof Sen as an academic,'' the spokesperson said adding Visva Bharati is committed to fight the battle legally.

