J&K's anti-narcotic squad seizes 'huge' quantity of poppy straw in Budgam

Police filed a case in the matter and raided Mallas Mohan Pora Budgam house with an executive magistrate as part of the team.During the search, the ANTF team found a huge quantity of poppy straw kept in polythene bags, the spokesman said.The people of the area hailed the efforts of the ANTF Kashmir and showed their willingness to support police to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society which is the real sign of police public relationship, he said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-07-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 23:15 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has seized poppy straw worth lakhs of rupees, a police spokesman said here on Friday. He, however, did not reveal the exact quantity of the contraband or its value.

The ANTF is a specialised unit formed to check the drug menace rampant in the Union Territory.

According to the spokesman, the ANTF had received a tip-off that a drug peddler named Tariq Ahmed Malla had kept large quantities of poppy straw in his house with the purpose of smuggling. Police filed a case in the matter and raided Malla's Mohan Pora Budgam house with an executive magistrate as part of the team.

During the search, the ANTF team found a ''huge'' quantity of poppy straw kept in polythene bags, the spokesman said.

''The people of the area hailed the efforts of the ANTF Kashmir and showed their willingness to support police to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society which is the real sign of police public relationship,'' he said.

