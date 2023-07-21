Biden chooses female admiral to lead US Navy -official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 23:17 IST
President Joe Biden has chosen Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy, a senior administration official said on Friday.
If confirmed to the post, Franchetti, currently vice chief of operations for the Navy, would be the first woman to be a lead a U.S. military service.
