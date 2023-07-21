Left Menu

'Sharp-edged weapons' banned in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-07-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 23:32 IST
  Country:
  India

Srinagar authorities on Friday banned the sale, purchase, and carrying of 'sharp-edged weapons' in public places in view of several stabbing incidents in the city.

The ban was announced by Srinagar District Magistrate Mohammad Aijaz Asad, an official spokesman said.

The decision was taken apparently as a result of several recent incidents of stabbings reported from Qamarwari, Bemina, Kralpora, Batmaloo, Nowhatta, Kothibagh, Rambagh, among other places, as reported by the Senior Superintendent of Police.

The order said that the safety and security of the public is of paramount importance and incidents involving the use of sharp-edged weapons in public places pose a significant threat to the lives and safety of the citizens.

''It has become imperative to check the practice of carrying sharp-edged weapons by people in territorial jurisdiction of District Srinagar so as to prevent the occurrence of such incidents,'' it added.

Accordingly, the possession of sharp-edged weapons ''whose blade is more than nine inches long or whose blade is more than two inches wide'' for any purpose other than domestic, agricultural, scientific, and industrial purposes is a cognizable offence under Arms Act 1959, the order said.

The ban, which comes into effect immediately, will be applicable to business establishments engaged in sale or purchase of such weapons, the spokesman said.

A 'sharp-edged weapon' will be any object or instrument that possesses a blade, an edge, or a point capable of causing injury or harm to individuals, including but not limited to knives, swords, daggers, box cutters, and razors, he said, citing the order.

The order further said the ban will be applicable to everyone except law enforcement agencies, individuals possessing such weapons for legitimate occupational purposes (e.g. butchers, carpenters, electricians, chefs, etc). The order also said any individual possessing a sharp edged weapon, will surrender it at the nearest police station within the next 72 hours.

