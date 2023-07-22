Old mine found near LoC in Poonch, defused
PTI | Poonch/Jammu | Updated: 22-07-2023 00:02 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 00:02 IST
- Country:
- India
An old land mine was located on Friday in the forward area along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said. The mine, defused by the bomb disposal squad, was found in the forward Balakote area of Mendhar Sub-division, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement