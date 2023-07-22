Left Menu

NCCSA should wait for its next meeting in view of related bill to be tabled in Parliament, Kejriwal suggests

The Central government ordinance under which the authority was formed has been challenged by the AAP dispensation in the Supreme Court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2023 00:21 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 00:21 IST
NCCSA should wait for its next meeting in view of related bill to be tabled in Parliament, Kejriwal suggests
  • Country:
  • India

The National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) should wait for its next meeting in view of the bill related to its establishment being scheduled to be tabled in Parliament, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind has suggested.

In a note written by the chief minister's office to the secretary of NCCSA and the principal secretary (home) of the Delhi government on Thursday, it was said ''Chief Minister/Chairperson (NCCSA) has observed that since the Bill replacing the Ordinance is being placed before the Parliament in coming week, Authority should wait for its next meeting.'' The note said that otherwise the next meeting of the authority will take place at the chief minister's camp office at 5 PM on July 28.

The chief minister had on July 7 deferred a meeting of NCCSA to July 14.

The authority was established through an ordinance in May. The bill to replace the ordinance will be tabled in Parliament in the ongoing Monsoon session. The Central government ordinance under which the authority was formed has been challenged by the AAP dispensation in the Supreme Court. The matter has been referred to a Constitution Bench by the apex court.

The NCCSA has to finalise postings of IAS officers of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre who were transferred to Delhi from outside by the Ministry of Home Affairs last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023