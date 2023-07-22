J-K ADGP reviews security arrangements for upcoming Budha Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir ADGP Mukesh Singh on Friday reviewed the security arrangements for the forthcoming Budha Amarnath Yatra in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, officials said.

The Buddha Amarnath Yatra will be held from August 18 to August 27 in Mandi hills in Poonch.

The additional director general of police (ADGP) held a virtual meeting with the deputy inspectors general (DIG) concerned, district police chiefs and sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) to discuss the various security issues related to the yatra, including the deployment of police and security forces, the officials said.

At the outset of the meeting, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range gave a detailed briefing about the proposed security arrangements at the Bhagwatinagar base camp here, lodgment centres, Budha Amarnath temple and on the yatra's route, they said.

Singh also stressed the need for proper coordination between intelligence agencies, Army and paramilitary forces for a smooth and incident-free yatra, they added.

