Left Menu

Israeli troops kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank violence -Palestinian officials

Another was wounded and detained, they said. The Israeli army said it was looking into the report.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-07-2023 03:26 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 03:25 IST
Israeli troops kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank violence -Palestinian officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during clashes with stone throwers in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian officials said.

Israel's border police said that during the clash in the village of Umm Safa near the city of Ramallah, "masked suspects threw stones and rocks endangering the lives of troops." A border policeman responded with fire and "a hit was identified," it said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 17-year-old resident of the village had been killed. In a separate incident, Palestinian medical officials said a Palestinian was killed when Israeli troops fired at a car driving near the city of Nablus. Another was wounded and detained, they said.

The Israeli army said it was looking into the report. Violence in the West Bank, among territories where the Palestinians seek to establish a state, has worsened over the past 15 months with stepped up Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and assaults by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023