UK's James Cleverly postponed July trip to China - Bloomberg News

British foreign minister James Cleverly postponed a planned trip to Beijing this month after China's foreign minister's near-month-long absence from public view, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang's absence was the main reason that the foreign secretary put off his travel, the report added, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2023 05:55 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 05:55 IST
Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang's absence was the main reason that the foreign secretary put off his travel, the report added, citing two people familiar with the matter. Cleverly was expected in China towards the end of this month. Bloomberg reported that the two countries are reviewing alternative dates.

Britain's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

