Left Menu

J'khand: FIR registered against 12 Maoists in connection with forest tracker murder

An FIR has been registered against 12 Maoists in connection with the killing of a forest tracker in Jharkhands Latehar district, police said.Forest tracker Dev Kumar Prajapati, aged 35, was beaten to death and four others were injured allegedly by a group of around 15 Maoists in Durup Panchayat under the Netarhat Police Station limits, about 150 km from the state capital Ranchi, on Wednesday night.Latehar Superintendent of Police SP Anjani Anjan said the FIR against 12 red rebels and several unknown members of banned CPI Maoist has been registered.

PTI | Latehar | Updated: 22-07-2023 09:25 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 09:25 IST
J'khand: FIR registered against 12 Maoists in connection with forest tracker murder
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against 12 Maoists in connection with the killing of a forest tracker in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said.

Forest tracker Dev Kumar Prajapati, aged 35, was beaten to death and four others were injured allegedly by a group of around 15 Maoists in Durup Panchayat under the Netarhat Police Station limits, about 150 km from the state capital Ranchi, on Wednesday night.

Latehar Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Anjan said the FIR against 12 red rebels and several unknown members of banned CPI (Maoist) has been registered. ''Maoist regional commander Chhotu Kharwar, zonal commander Manish, sub-zonal commanders Ujjwal and Pradip have been named in the FIR,'' he said on Friday.

The police have been conducting raids to arrest the Maoists after the forest tracker was killed, the SP said. Prajapati was engaged as a forest tracker on a daily wage basis in the Palamau Tiger Reserve.

Meanwhile, CRPF jawans have recovered an improvised explosive device from the Maoist-hit Kuku village under the Garu Police Station limits in Latehar district, CRPF 112 battalion commandant Pramod Sahu said. The IED has been defused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023