Left Menu

Bihar: Girl, man stripped after being caught in compromising position

A girl and a man were allegedly stripped and beaten up by three persons after the two were caught in a compromising position in Bihars Begusarai district, police said on Saturday.A video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday, purportedly showing three persons assaulting and stripping the minor and the man, an officer said.The man has been identified as a music teacher and is in his mid-40s, he said.We have arrested the music teacher based on the statement given by the victim.

PTI | Begusarai | Updated: 22-07-2023 10:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 10:32 IST
Bihar: Girl, man stripped after being caught in compromising position
  • Country:
  • India

A girl and a man were allegedly stripped and beaten up by three persons after the two were caught in a compromising position in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said on Saturday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday, purportedly showing three persons assaulting and stripping the minor and the man, an officer said.

The man has been identified as a music teacher and is in his mid-40s, he said.

"We have arrested the music teacher based on the statement given by the victim. A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Section 67B of the Information Technology (IT) Act and Section 376 of the IPC (sexual offences) have been registered against the accused,'' Begusarai Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar said. A search is on to apprehend the three persons who assaulted the minor and the accused, the SP said, adding, a preliminary investigation reveals that the incident took place on Thursday.

"The police are examining the video and have also sent clothes of the two persons and other evidence recovered from the spot for forensic examination,'' Kumar said. A team under the supervision of a senior women police officer has been constituted to investigate the case, the SP said.

''Medical examination of the victim is also being conducted. Her statement will also be recorded before the magistrate,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023