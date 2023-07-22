Left Menu

India to hand over missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 12:59 IST
India to hand over missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI (Twitter/@Indiannavy)
  • Country:
  • India

India on Saturday will hand over its in-service missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam in reflection of growing strategic partnership between the two sides.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, currently on an official visit to Vietnam, will preside over the ceremony at Cam Ranh to hand over the warship, officials said.

It is for the first time that India is gifting a fully operational corvette to any friendly foreign country.

The Indian Navy said the transfer of an indigenously built in-service missile corvette to the Vietnam People's Navy reflects India's commitment to assist its like-minded partners in enhancing their capacity and capability.

INS Kirpan, an indigenously built Khukri-class missile corvette, is being handed over to Vietnam in line with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's announcement last month that India will gift an in-service missile corvette to the country.

INS Kirpan departed on her final journey under the Indian tricolour from India to Vietnam on June 28 and reached Cam Ranh, Vietnam on July 8 Admiral Kumar would also visit the Vietnam People's Navy's headquarters at Hai Phong and call on the Vietnamese minister of national defence.

''The visit of the Chief of Naval Staff signifies a high level of bilateral defence engagements between Indian Navy and Vietnam People's Navy as well as India's recognition of 'ASEAN Centrality' to the region,'' the Navy said in a statement.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023