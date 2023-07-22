Left Menu

4 get life sentence for abducting, raping minor girl in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 22-07-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 13:16 IST
4 get life sentence for abducting, raping minor girl in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special POCSO court here has sentenced four men to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a 15-year-old Dalit girl six years ago.

Special judge Baburam on Friday convicted the accused identified as Waseem, Sameer, Saddam and Asif, lawyer Dinesh Sharma told PTI on Saturday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 24,000 on each of the accused. Of the amount collected as fine, Rs 80,000 be provided to the victim, it said.

The accused were held guilty under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376D (gangrape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, section 5/6 of the POCSO Act and 3(2) of the SC/ST Act.

The incident took place in May 2017 in a village in neighbouring Shamli district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023