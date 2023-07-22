Movie named ‘Manipur Files’ should be made: Sena (UBT)

Slamming the BJP governments at the Centre as well as in Manipur over the ethnic violence in the state, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday said a movie titled 'Manipur Files' should be made.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, an editorial in Sena (UBT) organ 'Saamana' said the violence and atrocities in the north-eastern state are worse than Kashmir. A video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday, showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked by a few men from the other side, sparking national outrage.

The party said that had the Supreme Court not taken cognisance of the matter, the prime minister would have not spoken about the issue.

Modi on Thursday said the incident of disrobed women being paraded in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that the law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared.

In recent times, Saamana said, movies like the 'Tashkent Files', 'The Kerala Story', and 'The Kashmir Files' have been made.

"The same people should now make a movie named 'Manipur Files' on the violence in the state," it said. The party said had there been a non-BJP government in the state, it would have been dismissed by now. It alleged that Manipur is politically insignificant for the PM and this is the reason behind the situation in the state is being ignored.

The party said 60,000 central paramilitary forces have been stationed in Manipur and yet there is no let-up in the violence.

"This means the situation has gone out of control of the PM and the (Union) Home minister," the editorial added.

