Maha govt to run campaign against bootlegging to stop production of spurious liquor: Minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-07-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 13:31 IST
Maha govt to run campaign against bootlegging to stop production of spurious liquor: Minister
Maharashtra Excise Minister Shamburaj Desai has said that he has directed his department to start a state-wide campaign in villages to stop bootlegging and production of spurious liquor Speaking in the state assembly on Friday, Desai said even after action by the excise department, if anyone is found selling spurious liquor, the person would be booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act and extended.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it will be explored if spurious liquor can be brought into the list of dangerous chemicals.

