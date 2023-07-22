Statue of Ravidas found damaged in UP village
PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 22-07-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A statue of poet-saint Ravidas was found damaged in a village here, police said on Saturday.
Additional police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, they said.
The statue was vandalised on Friday night in Pipra Kala village by a local resident who is mentally unstable, police said.
A new statue is being installed at the spot, he said, adding that the situation is under control.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ravidas
- Pipra Kala
Advertisement