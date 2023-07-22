Statue of Ravidas found damaged in UP village

A statue of poet-saint Ravidas was found damaged in a village here, police said on Saturday.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, they said.

The statue was vandalised on Friday night in Pipra Kala village by a local resident who is mentally unstable, police said.

A new statue is being installed at the spot, he said, adding that the situation is under control.

