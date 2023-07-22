Ukraine launched attempted drone attack on Crimea, official says

Ukraine attempted to launch a drone attack on the Crimean peninsula on Saturday, the region's Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said.

He said the attack targeted infrastructure in the district of Krasnohvardiiske, near the centre of the peninsula, without providing detail.

"Emergency workers are on the spot to eliminate possible consequences," he said.

