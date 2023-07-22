Left Menu

Jammu crime branch arrests absconding fraudsters from Haryana, Maharashtra

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-07-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 15:18 IST
Two fraudsters, accused of duping dozens of educated youth on the pretext of providing jobs, were arrested from Haryana and Maharashtra after a long hunt, an official of the Crime Branch, Jammu said here on Saturday.

Satvinder Singh and Rajeev Bharanatti were arrested by two special teams of Crime Branch, Jammu from their home states in Haryana and Maharashtra, respectively, the spokesperson of the agency said.

He said both the accused were at large and constantly changing their locations to dodge the police to avoid their arrest for the last couple of years.

The official said Singh, a resident of Sirsa in Haryana, was booked in 2021 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for luring and duping unemployed youths on the pretext of arranging overseas jobs, while a case was registered against Bharanatti of Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) in 2020 for defrauding a complainant of lakhs of rupees.

The Crime Branch, Jammu has already filed a chargesheet in both the cases sometime back and the court had accordingly issued arrest warrants against the accused, the spokesperson said.

 

