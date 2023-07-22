Russian journalist killed, three wounded near Ukraine frontline

A war correspondent for Russia's RIA news agency was killed and three other Russian journalists were wounded by shelling near the frontline in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday, Russia's defence ministry said.

The ministry said that Ukraine launched an artillery strike on the journalists using cluster munitions. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the defence ministry's account.

