Left Menu

Senior police officer dies after consuming aphrodisiac drugs in Pak's Punjab province

A senior police officer died after allegedly consuming aphrodisiac drugs in Pakistans Punjab province on Saturday, police said.Lahore Deputy Inspector General DIG of Police Shariq Jamal was found dead at his flat in the city in the early hours of Saturday.According to police, a woman brought Jamal to the National Hospital in Lahore where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.The exact cause of death will be determined after autopsy.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 22-07-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 19:17 IST
Senior police officer dies after consuming aphrodisiac drugs in Pak's Punjab province
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A senior police officer died after allegedly consuming aphrodisiac drugs in Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday, police said.

Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Shariq Jamal was found dead at his flat in the city in the early hours of Saturday.

According to police, a woman brought Jamal to the National Hospital in Lahore where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The exact cause of death will be determined after autopsy. The body has been shifted to the city mortuary for post mortem, they said.

However, a senior officer of the Punjab police told PTI that DIG Jamal was with a woman in his flat when he suffered a fatal heart attack.

''The woman, who is an officer in the Election Commission of Pakistan, told police investigators that Jamal took sex pills after which his condition deteriorated,'' he said, adding that it was the woman who took Jamal to the hospital.

Quoting the woman, the senior Punjab police officer said that she was in a relationship with the DIG for quite some time.

Jamal had separated from his wife with whom he has a daughter.

The officer further said the police have taken the possession of the 'prohibited' medicines found in the DIG's room and also taken the woman into custody for further investigation. No case has been registered as yet.

Aphrodisiac drugs are banned in Pakistan and the authorities often impose heavy fines on pharmacies and arrest the sellers of such medicines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023