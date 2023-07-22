At least one killed after water pipe bursts in Moscow mall

At least one person was killed and several others injured on Saturday after a pipe carrying boiling hot water burst at a shopping mall in western Moscow, the city's mayor said.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said some of those injured had suffered burns, and that emergency services were working on the scene. Video footage showed flooding throughout the building.

"We are providing medical assistance to all the victims," he said. The mall, known as Vremena Goda (The Seasons), opened in 2007 and houses over 150 stores.

