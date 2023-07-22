Maha: 732 arrest warrants issued against traffic offenders in Pune city
The Pune traffic police have received 732 arrest warrants issued by a motor vehicle court against those offenders who were sent multiple challans but failed to pay the compounding fees or respond to summonses, the department has said.
Arjun Botre, inspector of Traffic Planning and Administration, said in a statement that the court has informed the offenders about the compounding fees at regular intervals.
"The court has also sent summons to such offenders. There are several cases pending before the court in which drivers have not paid the compounding fee and have not appeared before the court. The court has now issued arrest warrants against them," read the statement. Botre said they have received 732 arrest warrants in the first lot, suggesting that more such warrants will likely be issued. "Drivers against whom these warrants have been issued are to be present before the court. If they fail to appear in the court, they will be placed under arrest," the statement added.
