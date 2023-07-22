Delhi: Fire in Rani Bagh garment shop

A fire broke out in a garments shop in northwest Delhi's Rani Bagh area Saturday evening, officials said. No one was reported hurt. According to the fire department, the incident was reported at 7.10 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The blaze is almost brought under control, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)