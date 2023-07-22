Alleged rape, murder of 2 women in Manipur in May: No section pertaining to sexual assault mentioned in FIR

The case registered by Manipur Police in the alleged rape and murder of two women in Imphal East district in May does not contain any section pertaining to sexual assault on the duo and rather charges of robbery, mischief and tresspass have only been registered.

The zero FIR was registered on May 16 on a complaint by the mother of one of the victims at Saikul police station in Kangpopki district, 35 km away from the site of the incident.

She alleged that on May 4, her daughter and her friend were brutally murdered after being raped and tortured by unknown people, numbering 100 to 200, and allegedly belonging to the majority community.

The two girls were working at a car wash outlet and residing at a rented accommodation at Konung Mamang in Imphal East. Their bodies, which are yet to be handed over to the family, are believed to be kept in a morgue at a hospital in Imphal valley where her family cannot visit because of ethnic clashes in the state since May 3. Over 160 people have died so far.

Police officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that since it was a zero FIR, other sections can be added once investigation of the case is taken up by the Porompat police station.

When a police station receives a complaint regarding a crime that has occurred outside its jurisdiction, it registers a zero FIR.

The charges filed in the Saikul police station include 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 397 and 398 (robbery or attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon), 427 (mischief), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 448 (trespass), 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code and section 25(1C) of the Arms Act (possessing prohibited weapons).

