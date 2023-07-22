Left Menu

Maha: Two held for fraud of more than Rs 21 cr at co-op credit society in Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 22-07-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 20:40 IST
Maha: Two held for fraud of more than Rs 21 cr at co-op credit society in Nashik
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested in connection with a fraud of more than Rs 21 crore at a cooperative credit society in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. The police have arrested two persons involved in cheating investors and account-holders of Late Subhashchandji Parakh Urban Co-operative Credit Society in Yeola tehsil of the district, an official said.

The police in 2021 had registered a case against the chairman, board of directors, manager and employees of the credit society under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999 and Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1961.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed the main accused Ajay Bhagchand Jain from Manmad town on Friday and the other accused Akshay Ravindra Chhajed was also apprehended the same day.

The duo has been remanded to police custody and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is probing the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023