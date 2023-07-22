MP: 'Village criers' talk of hitting owners of straying cattle with footwear; official calls it mischief

Videos of two purported criers from as many villages announcing that the owners of cattle straying into public places will be fined and hit with footwear in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district has gone viral on social media. As per the videos, the criers were spreading the message by beating drums in tribal-dominated Naganaudi and Khairha villages, more than 50 km from the district headquarters.

Shahdol Collector Vandana Vaidya said such an idea (of hitting anyone with shoes) was wrong. "If such a thing has happened, an inquiry would be ordered," said the collector.

Shahdol District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Himanshu Chandra said, "No such order has been issued by the sarpanch or secretary in both the gram panchayats." The watchman of Khairaha has been sacked for making the proclamation on his own, he added.

"Legal action is being taken against the person who made the munadi (announcement) in Naganaudi" he said.

