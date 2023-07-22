Man sells fake gold bar worth Rs 5.50 lakh to prominent jewellery outlet in Gurugram, FIR registered

A man allegedly sold a fake gold bar, weighing 100 grams and worth Rs 5.50 lakh, to a prominent jewellery outlet in Udyog Vihar in Gurugram, the police said on Saturday, adding the plan was devised by an employee of the shop to collect money for his sister's treatment.

A case has been registered against the employee, Saurabh Soni, and his brother-in-law Rahul Soni, who went to sell the fake gold biscuit, the police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the jewellery outlet, the FIR was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 65 police station on Friday.

A senior police officer said that they are looking into the matter and the accused will be arrested soon.

According to the complaint filed by the outlet, ''A man came to the company's jewellery showroom (on June 26), told his name as Sahil and sought to sell a gold biscuit. He met our gold expert...and showed us a gold biscuit of 100 grams...we bought a gold biscuit and Rs 5.5 lakh in cash was given to Sahil. On June 27, when this gold biscuit was tested in the lab it was found to be fake and when we tried to contact Sahil, his mobile number was switched off.'' The company investigated the matter at its level and came to know that the accused is Rahul Soni, the brother-in-law of Saurabh Soni, an employee of the company.

''The employee, Saurabh, said that he had sent his brother-in-law to sell the fake gold biscuit because his sister was ill and he needed money for her treatment. After this, the company reported the matter to the police,'' according to the complainant.

