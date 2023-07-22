Haryana Home Minister Vij orders suspension of Karnal DSP

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday ordered suspension of a Deputy Superintendent of Police posted in Karnal's Gharaunda following a complaint by an ex-serviceman.

Vij ordered the suspension of DSP (Gharaunda) Manoj Kumar at his 'Janta Darbar' programme here.

A complaint was filed against the DSP for implicating an ex-serviceman in false cases. The serviceman said that he had raised his grievance against the DSP at Janta Darbar a few months back, and Vij had ordered an inquiry into the matter.

An inquiry by Karnal Police vindicated the allegations of the complainant.

The home minister said he had been getting many complaints against the Karnal Police department.

''If I find police involvement in any case, strict action will be taken against the errant parties,'' Vij said.

A transgender from Rohtak at the Janta Darbar too told Vij at the Janata Darbar that she had been beaten up by some people several times but no action was taken by the local police against her assaulters despite her complaining to them.

Vij asked the Superintendent of Police (Rohtak) to take action in the matter.

