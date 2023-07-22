Left Menu

Meeting of standing committee of chairpersons of state PSCs held in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-07-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 22:38 IST
Meeting of standing committee of chairpersons of state PSCs held in Srinagar
A meeting of the standing committee of chairpersons of State Public Service Commissions was held here on Saturday in which a host of issues, including the application of technology to selection processes, were discussed, an official spokesman said.

The meeting was held at the conference hall of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission at Solina here.

The meeting was chaired by Goa Public Service Commission chairperson Jose Manuel Noronha, who leads the the standing committee of chairpersons.

It was was attended by the chairpersons of Public Service Commissions of Nagaland, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

A host of issues such as application of technology to selection processes were discussed in detail at the meeting, he said.

The standing committee meets around four times a year and discusses and deliberates on issues that concern State Public Service Commissions, the spokesman said. The standing committee is a nine-member group.

Later, the standing committee members called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here.

