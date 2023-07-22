Left Menu

Man's body found in river in Thane district

The body of a 28-year-old man from Ambernath who had been swept away in a flood was found near Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Saturday, civic officials said here. The deceased was identified as Rahil Shaikh.He had been washed away in floodwaters on Wednesday, officials said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-07-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 22:39 IST
The body of a 28-year-old man from Ambernath who had been swept away in a flood was found near Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Saturday, civic officials said here. The deceased was identified as Rahil Shaikh.

He had been washed away in floodwaters on Wednesday, officials said. The body was found in Waldhuni river near Ulhasnagar. Police has recorded a case of accidental death.

