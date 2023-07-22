Left Menu

Maha: Tansa dam in Thane district nearing overflow; villages put on alert

The dam in Thane district is likely to overflow anytime due to continuous rainfall in the region and hence villages situated around the dam and banks of the Tansa river are put on alert, a release said. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister Shamburaj Desai reviewed the rainfall and flood situation in Thane district adjoining Mumbai.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-07-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 22:40 IST
Maha: Tansa dam in Thane district nearing overflow; villages put on alert
  • Country:
  • India

Villages in Shahapur, Bhiwandi, and Vasai talukas in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra are put on alert in view of the possible discharge of water from the Tansa dam, officials said on Saturday night. The dam in Thane district is likely to overflow anytime due to continuous rainfall in the region and hence villages situated around the dam and banks of the (Tansa) river are put on alert, a release said. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister Shamburaj Desai reviewed the rainfall and flood situation in Thane district adjoining Mumbai. The district collector informed the minister that Thane district had received an average 140-150 per cent rainfall this season and three persons had lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the past three days.

Kalu and Ulhas rivers in the district were flowing just below the danger mark, and the dams are also getting filled, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023