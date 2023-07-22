No loss of life, property in Hyderabad due to incessant rains: Telangana Minister

Left Menu

There has been no loss of life or property in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC following incessant rains over the past five days, Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Saturday. The Minister, along with officials, visited the Hussain Sagar lake in the city that was to the brim following heavy rainfall, a GHMC release said.

Image Credit: ANI
There has been no loss of life or property in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) following incessant rains over the past five days, Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Saturday. The Minister, along with officials, visited the Hussain Sagar lake in the city that was to the brim following heavy rainfall, a GHMC release said. Yadav said 428 monsoon emergency teams have been working round the clock to ensure that people don't face any inconvenience.

The release quoted him as saying that people did not face any problems as the emergency teams, police and Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel worked in coordination.

GHMC Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi R Gadwal visited the control room and enquired about the complaints received from the affected citizens.

She instructed GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose to take up special measures for sanitation upkeep in view of the rains in the city.

Meanwhile, heavy rains subsided on Saturday in Telangana. However, roads suffered damages and agricultural fields and low-lying areas at some places in the state continued to face inundation in view of the downpour.

