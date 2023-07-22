Army motorcycle expedition from Nagaland reaches Ladakh

An army motorcycle expedition from Nagaland reached its destination in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday after traversing 3,700 km of mesmerizing and challenging landscapes along the northern borders, a defence spokesman said.

The expedition from Kohima in Nagaland to Kargil in Ladakh was part of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemoration and commencement of the silver jubilee of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war.

The expedition commenced on July 2.

After halting at various stations en route, the spokesman said, the expedition reached the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, wherein it was flagged in by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Forever in Operations Division of the army.

The GOC, along with the team members, later paid homage to the bravehearts who had made the supreme sacrifice during the ''Battle of Mashkoh'' in the Kargil war, the spokesman said.

He said the GOC also interacted with the team members and commended their grit and determination in undertaking the arduous journey.

The spokesman said the expedition was aimed at connecting the two extremities of the nation from the Northeast to Ladakh, harnessing the collective resolve of the troops hailing from areas along the northern borders towards defending the integrity of the nation. The team also interacted with all sections of society highlighting the role of army in nation building, motivating the youth to join the Indian Army and addressing the grievances of the veterans and ''veer naris'', the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)