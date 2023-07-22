Couple abducted in Punjab's Phagwara

A couple was allegedly abducted by more than a dozen people in Phagwara in Punjab, police said on Saturday.

Station House Officer Amandip Nahar identified the couple as Sonu, a businessman, and his wife Jyoti.

They lived on rent in Param Nagar mohalla near Kaulsar on the Phagwara-Khothran road.

Gulzar Singh, the landlord, said that two doors of the house were broken and two almirahs were ransacked.

Police have registered a case of kidnapping and are investigating the matter.

