Couple abducted in Punjab's Phagwara
PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 22-07-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 23:08 IST
A couple was allegedly abducted by more than a dozen people in Phagwara in Punjab, police said on Saturday.
Station House Officer Amandip Nahar identified the couple as Sonu, a businessman, and his wife Jyoti.
They lived on rent in Param Nagar mohalla near Kaulsar on the Phagwara-Khothran road.
Gulzar Singh, the landlord, said that two doors of the house were broken and two almirahs were ransacked.
Police have registered a case of kidnapping and are investigating the matter.
