The couple from Vellore, according to police, was part of a gang of highway robbers, that intercepted Mallesh from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district, at Chikkajala on July 8 and demanded compensation claiming that his truck had bumped into their car.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-07-2023 09:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 09:37 IST
TN couple held for hijacking lorry with 2.5 tonnes of tomato in Karnataka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A couple from neighbouring Tamil Nadu has been arrested for hijacking a truck laden with 2.5 tonnes of tomatoes here after faking an accident to extort money. The couple from Vellore, according to police, was part of a gang of highway robbers, that intercepted Mallesh from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district, at Chikkajala on July 8 and demanded compensation claiming that his truck had bumped into their car. When the farmer refused to pay them, the gang assaulted and pushed him out of the truck before driving away with the vehicle loaded with 2.5 tonnes of tomatoes worth over 2.5 lakhs on July 8. Based on the complaint lodged by the farmer, the RMC Yard police tracked the movement of the vehicle and zeroed in on the gang. Bhaskar (28) and his wife Sindhuja (26)-- were arrested on Saturday while three others are still on the run, they said. Mallesh was transporting tomatoes to Kolar when he was waylaid by the gang in Bengaluru.

