Bike taxi rider held for molesting passenger in Karnataka
K Shivappa 23 from Haveri was arrested based on the complainants post on social media tagging the city police. Later the man texted and called her on WhatsApp, the complainant stated in the complaint. Shivappa was arrested on Saturday.
- Country:
- India
A bike taxi rider has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman passenger during a trip here on July 21, police said on Sunday. K Shivappa (23) from Haveri was arrested based on the complainant's post on social media tagging the city police. The victim told the police that she had booked a ride from Town Hall after attending a protest in solidarity with the Manipur victims, to her destination. On the way he touched her inappropriately. Later the man texted and called her on WhatsApp, the complainant stated in the complaint. Shivappa was arrested on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mob sets ablaze two vehicles, reports of intermittent firing in Manipur: Sources
Mob sets ablaze two vehicles, reports of intermittent firing in Manipur: Sources
Manipur violence: Fresh firing reported at Kangvai in Bishnupur
Manipur HC to hear case on internet ban after govt carries out trials, ensures security
Keeping flock together on Manipur DGP's priority list