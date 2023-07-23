Left Menu

Bike taxi rider held for molesting passenger in Karnataka

K Shivappa 23 from Haveri was arrested based on the complainants post on social media tagging the city police. Later the man texted and called her on WhatsApp, the complainant stated in the complaint. Shivappa was arrested on Saturday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-07-2023 11:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 11:48 IST
Bike taxi rider held for molesting passenger in Karnataka
A bike taxi rider has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman passenger during a trip here on July 21, police said on Sunday. K Shivappa (23) from Haveri was arrested based on the complainant's post on social media tagging the city police. The victim told the police that she had booked a ride from Town Hall after attending a protest in solidarity with the Manipur victims, to her destination. On the way he touched her inappropriately. Later the man texted and called her on WhatsApp, the complainant stated in the complaint. Shivappa was arrested on Saturday.

