Left Menu

Employee of Nagar Panchayat office in Punjab's Hoshiarpur held for graft

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 23-07-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 12:43 IST
Employee of Nagar Panchayat office in Punjab's Hoshiarpur held for graft
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested a junior assistant posted at a Nagar Panchayat office in Hoshiarpur for accepting a bribe of Rs 24,000, officials said on Sunday.

Sheeshpal was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was arrested on Saturday, they said.

Complainant Ravinder Kumar had submitted an application for the release of his provident fund of Rs 3.40 lakh. Kumar -- posted as a section officer in the Nagar Panchayat office -- was dismissed from service in 2021 after a police case was registered against him.

The complainant alleged that Sheeshpal demanded the money for the release of his provident fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023