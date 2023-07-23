Left Menu

Rashtra Sevika Samiti leader expresses anguish over atrocities against women in Manipur

Rashtra Sevika Samiti general secretary Sita Gayatri Annadanam on Sunday expressed anguish over atrocities against women in Manipur.Rashtra Sevika Samiti, set up in 1936, is a womens organisation which parallels mens Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS.The atmosphere of social enmity in Manipur since the last two and a half months has become a matter of grave concern.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2023 13:25 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 13:20 IST
Rashtra Sevika Samiti leader expresses anguish over atrocities against women in Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtra Sevika Samiti general secretary Sita Gayatri Annadanam on Sunday expressed anguish over atrocities against women in Manipur.

Rashtra Sevika Samiti, set up in 1936, is a women’s organisation which parallels men’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“The atmosphere of social enmity in Manipur since the last two and a half months has become a matter of grave concern. There is no sign of the tension and violence stopping,” Sita Gayatri said in a statement issued after a meeting of the Samiti’s all-India executive meeting in Nagpur.

“The atrocities committed against women will make any civilized society hang their heads in shame,” she said, adding that the government should ensure that stringent punishment be meted to the guilty.

“We believe that there is a need to go to the root of this social enmity and end it,” the statement said.

The Samiti sends its pracharikas to different regions and states to carry out the organisation’s work. It also conducts programmes for women in rural areas, including vocational training and health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023