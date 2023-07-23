Rashtra Sevika Samiti leader expresses anguish over atrocities against women in Manipur

Rashtra Sevika Samiti general secretary Sita Gayatri Annadanam on Sunday expressed anguish over atrocities against women in Manipur.

Rashtra Sevika Samiti, set up in 1936, is a women’s organisation which parallels men’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“The atmosphere of social enmity in Manipur since the last two and a half months has become a matter of grave concern. There is no sign of the tension and violence stopping,” Sita Gayatri said in a statement issued after a meeting of the Samiti’s all-India executive meeting in Nagpur.

“The atrocities committed against women will make any civilized society hang their heads in shame,” she said, adding that the government should ensure that stringent punishment be meted to the guilty.

“We believe that there is a need to go to the root of this social enmity and end it,” the statement said.

The Samiti sends its pracharikas to different regions and states to carry out the organisation’s work. It also conducts programmes for women in rural areas, including vocational training and health.

