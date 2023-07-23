Maha: Court acquits 6 accused under MCOCA for extracting money from vendors in Thane market

A court in Thane district has acquitted six persons charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for moving around a vegetable market here with weapons and forcibly taking away money from some vendors in 2016. Special (MCOCA) court judge Amit M Shete, in the order passed on July 19, held the prosecution failed to prove all the charges against the accused persons. Special Public Prosecutor Sanjay More informed the court that on July 18, 2016, the accused persons, armed with weapons, moved around the vegetable market in Kalwa area of Thane. They allegedly caught hold of the vegetable vendors and forcibly took away their money. Advocates Ramrao Jagtap, Javed Sheikh and M T Patil, appearing for the defence, contested the charges against the accused and punched holes in the prosecution case. After hearing the two sides, the judge said the record shows the incident spot is situated in a thickly populated area having heavy traffic. If it was the fact, then the police ought to have cited an independent witness while preparing the memorandum and seizure 'panchanama' (spot inspection). In the absence of any independent witness coupled with a complaint at the instance of at least single vegetable vendor, the prosecution version appears to be doubtful, the court said. The evidence brought on record cannot be said to be sufficient so as to say the prosecution witnesses succeeded in proving the charges beyond all reasonable doubt, it said.

The prosecution witnesses, who were vegetable vendors and in term they deposed that they were looted by the accused persons for a long time, but till the incident on July 18, 2016, no one dared to come forward to lodge a report against the accused, it noted.

Surprisingly, after the incident, they came forward and gave their respective statements against the accused, whom they did not know in person, the court said. If the accused were in fact extorting 'hafta' (protection money) from the said witnesses, in that case, any ordinary prudent man can very well recognise such a person in both sense, i.e. by name and by person, it said. In the absence of such a clean and clear evidence, it is hard to say the prosecution witnesses have succeeded in proving the charges against the accused, the court said.

It also said the accused are prosecuted for serious offence punishable under the MCOCA, having severe punishment in the form of imprisonment for life coupled with fine which may not be less than Rs 5 lakh. The offence being stringent, the quality of evidence is also expected to be up to the mark, the court said. In the present trial, the quality of evidence so discussed is not up to the mark so as to hold the accused guilty of the offence punishable under the MCOCA, the judge said.

There is also a serious doubt on the recovery of weapons from the accused, the court added.

The six persons acquitted in the case are - Sagar Dinesh Wagh @ Mhatarya (27), Deepak Madhukar Bhalerao (26), Sunny Dnyaneshwar Dalvi (27), Mukeshkumar Gulab Gaud (29), Rajesh Kesharsing Rajput (31) and Durgesh Giridhar Warghade (33).

