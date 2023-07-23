Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 15:44 IST
Man duped of Rs 1 lakh on pretext of online hospital registration, accused held
A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly defrauding a person by sending a link to his mobile number requesting registration fee payment for hospital appointment, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Raj Gupta, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, UP, they said.

On June 8, Dev Sagar Singh lodged a complaint against unidentified persons regarding online fraud of Rs 99,999.

He alleged that in order to get an appointment in a hospital, he found a number on the Internet. When he contacted that number, the person at the other end asked him to pay Rs 10 as registration fee. The complainant paid the amount, a senior police officer said.

Later, the suspect sent him another link through WhatsApp and requested Singh to follow the link to fix his appointment. The complainant clicked the link only to realise that Rs 99,999 were debited from his bank account, the officer said.

During the investigation, the cheated amount was found to be credited into the account of Gupta. The registered mobile number was found deactivated. On Wednesday, the location of the accused was traced to Loni in Ghaziabad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

Later, Gupta was apprehended and taken into police custody, the DCP said.

