Left Menu

Delhi: Man held in Arms Act case dies in police custody

A 36-year-old man who was arrested in an Arms Act case died here in police custody under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, officials said.According to police, the custodial death was reported from the Subhash Place police station around 6.30 am.The deceased, Sheikh Sahadat, was a resident of Delhis Jahangirpuri. Subsequently, he was taken to the police station and lodged in the lockup, police said.Around 6.30 am, an on-duty police personnel noticed heavy breathing by Sahadat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 15:59 IST
Delhi: Man held in Arms Act case dies in police custody
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 36-year-old man who was arrested in an Arms Act case died here in police custody under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, officials said.

According to police, the custodial death was reported from the Subhash Place police station around 6.30 am.

The deceased, Sheikh Sahadat, was a resident of Delhi's Jahangirpuri. He, along with four others, was arrested on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

Sahadat was previously involved in more than 18 criminal cases, police said.

The accused were produced before a court, which sent Sahadat to police custody for a day, whereas the others were remanded in judicial custody, the officer said.

A medical examination of the accused was conducted on Saturday evening. Subsequently, he was taken to the police station and lodged in the lockup, police said.

Around 6.30 am, an on-duty police personnel noticed heavy breathing by Sahadat. He informed the duty officer and Sahadat was rushed to the BSA hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said, adding that an inquiry into the matter is being conducted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023