At least four dead in attack in Iran's Zahedan - Tasnim

At least four road police patrol officers were killed in a "terrorist" attack in the mostly Sunni city of Zahedan in Iran's restive southeast, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Sunday.

A judicial order has been issued to arrest the perpetrators, Tasnim reported.

The perpetrators and their motive were not immediately clear.

